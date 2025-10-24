With faster mergers and e-docs, amended Companies Act will target global competitiveness
Gireesh Chandra Prasad 3 min read 24 Oct 2025, 05:30 am IST
Summary
Likely changes include a key proposal to speed up certain mergers, facilitate electronic document serving and e-adjudication of offences, and enable administrative restoration of companies struck off from the register without involvement of tribunals
The government is moving to amend the Companies Act, targeting a legislative push in the winter session of Parliament to make the law more business- and digital-friendly, two people aware of the discussions said.
