Companies are hesitant to invest, even if demand is soaring

According to figures compiled by the OECD, investment spending fell in the U.S., Canada, Japan, Germany, South Korea, the Netherlands and Switzerland during the third quarter. Taking the Group of Seven largest rich economies together, investment spending fell by 0.8% from the second quarter. Moreover, national figures that aren’t adjusted for seasonal variations also point to a decline in China, the world’s factory powerhouse.

