Companies are hoarding record cash amid delta fears

Airlines also are continuing to increase their cash positions. United Airlines Holdings had $23 billion of liquidity at the end of the second quarter, more than quadruple the same period of 2019 and up $3.3 billion over the six months through June. Delta Air Lines added $1.6 billion to its cash pile in the most recent quarter for a total of $17.8 billion of liquidity. It had $3 billion of cash at the same point of 2019.

