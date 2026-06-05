Companies are now cutting worker pay to fund AI investment- Teradata, TTEC slash employee benefits as AI spending surge

Artificial intelligence is no longer only a threat to jobs. It is now eating into the pay packets and benefits of workers who still have them, as companies across the US begin openly redirecting compensation budgets towards AI transformation, Business Insider has reported.

Advertisement

Teradata freezes annual salary raises to fund AI investment Teradata, a global cloud software company with approximately 5,100 employees, told its workforce in January not to expect annual salary increases this year, according to an internal memo seen by Business Insider and not previously reported elsewhere.

Also Read | Copper stocks emerge as an indirect bet on India's AI boom

The company's chief executive, Steve McMillan, wrote in the memo that Teradata's focus for 2026 is to "win in the market with AI," and that achieving that goal would require increased investment in AI talent and expertise.

"We will fund this AI investment by reallocating the budget from 2026 annual salary adjustments," McMillan said.

A spokesperson told Business Insider that the company is actively investing in AI to innovate its products and services.

Two US-based Teradata employees, both of whom have been at the company for over a decade, told Business Insider they had generally received annual salary increases of between 2% and 4%, though they noted such increases were not guaranteed each year.

Advertisement

Under the new arrangements, employees may still receive performance-based bonuses and equity shares. The decision applies to staff in countries where regulators do not require market-aligned salary adjustments.

TTEC pauses retirement benefits as second firm links AI spending to compensation cuts Teradata is the second company Business Insider has reported is openly telling employees it is prioritising AI spending over workforce investment. TTEC, a midsize technology and services firm, recently paused 401(k) matches for its US employees through the end of 2026, citing in internal communications that the move would help fund the tools, training, and capabilities required for its AI ambitions.

Also Read | Alphabet jumps, Meta tumbles as US Big Tech stocks trade mixed in premarket

The directness with which corporate leaders are now naming AI as the reason for scaling back employee compensation represents a notable shift in workplace communication, according to Jennifer Moss, a workplace strategist and author of “Why Are We Here? Creating a Work Culture Everyone Wants.”

Advertisement

How companies are financing their AI transformations Both TTEC and Teradata operate in technology services, a sector where failure to adapt to AI is widely regarded as carrying particular commercial risk. Their decisions reflect a broader pattern. A recent survey of 117 IT professionals conducted by RBC Capital found that 90% of respondents planned to increase AI spending in 2026, spanning companies with annual revenues ranging from under $250 million to more than $25 billion.

The costs of AI adoption vary considerably, from tens of thousands of dollars for small pilots or basic integrations to millions for enterprise-scale transformations. Those costs are landing at a moment when many businesses are already operating under tighter budgets, driven by inflation, tariffs, and supply chain disruptions.

Advertisement

Also Read | Big Tech Earnings: 5 Lessons for Your US Exposure After the AI Spending Surge

Both Teradata and TTEC have faced financial pressure in recent years, with global revenue declining 5% and 3.2% respectively in each company's latest financial year.

Moss told Business Insider that while AI costs may be rising, cutting worker compensation is a choice rather than a necessity. She noted that transformations can be financed through other means, including taking on debt, reallocating nonessential spending, adjusting executive compensation, phasing investments over time, or accepting lower margins for a defined period. Alphabet, for example, announced this week that it plans to sell $80 billion in stock to fund its AI infrastructure investments.

She added that the actual cost of AI investment for most companies is relatively small when measured against total compensation expenditure. According to BCG's 2026 AI Radar, a survey of 2,360 global companies released in January, businesses expect to spend approximately 1.7% of revenue on AI in 2026.

Advertisement

Economists warn of long-term workforce consequences Jan-Emmanuel De Neve, an economist and director of Oxford University's Wellbeing Research Centre, told Business Insider he expects more companies to make similar trade-offs as they pursue AI adoption, describing the trend as indicative of a short-term mindset.

Layoffs and hiring freezes extend the pressure on workers Compensation cuts represent the less severe end of a wider spectrum of workforce changes being linked to AI. Several major companies have tied staff reductions directly to their AI strategies. Meta laid off 10% of its workforce in May, linking the decision to a drive for efficiency and the need to fund investment. The company had previously said its capital expenditure for 2026 would range from $115 billion to $135 billion.

Advertisement

Also Read | Microsoft shares slide as AI spending surges

Snap, Cisco, and Salesforce have also announced staff cuts citing AI efficiencies, while Uber's chief executive said in May the company would offset the cost of AI investment by reducing hiring.

Teradata's own headcount has fallen by more than 21% since December 2023, a reduction of approximately 1,400 people that the company attributed to its growth strategy, according to company filings.

About the Author Sayantani Biswas Sayantani Biswas is an assistant editor at Livemint with seven years of experience covering geopolitics, foreign policy, international relations and g...Read More ✕ Sayantani Biswas Sayantani Biswas is an assistant editor at Livemint with seven years of experience covering geopolitics, foreign policy, international relations and global power dynamics. She reports on Indian and international politics, including elections worldwide, and specialises in historically grounded analysis of contemporary conflicts and state decisions. She joined Mint in 2021, after covering politics at publications including The Telegraph.

She holds an MPhil in Comparative Literature from Jadavpur University (2019), with a specialisation in postcolonial Latin American literature. Her research examined economic nationalism through Eduardo Galeano’s Open Veins of Latin America. She also writes on political language, cultural memory and the long shadows of conflict.

Biswas grew up in Durgapur, an industrial town in West Bengal shaped by migration, which drew families from across India to the Durgapur Steel Plant. As the only child in a joint family, she spent years listening—almost obsessively—to her grandparents’ testimonies of struggle, fear and loss as they fled Bangladesh during the Partition of 1947. This formative exposure to lived historical memory later converged with her training in Comparative Literature, equipping her to analyse socio-economic structures and their reverberations.

Outside the newsroom, she gravitates towards cultural history and critical theory, returning often to texts such as Paulo Freire’s Pedagogy of the Oppressed. As a journalist, she is committed to accuracy, intellectual rigour and fairness, and believes political reporting demands not only clarity and speed, but historical depth, contextual precision, and a disciplined resistance to spectacle.