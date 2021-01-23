Companies are selling stock at record pace to start the year

Investors crowded into initial public offerings at a record rate in 2020. Companies raised $167.2 billion through 454 offerings on U.S. exchanges through Dec. 24, surpassing the previous full-year record for money raised that was set during the dot-com boom in 1999. The IPO market was boosted by a surge in special-purpose acquisition companies, which use money from an initial public offering to merge with another company. U.S.-listed SPACs raised $82 billion in 2020, a more-than-sixfold increase from the year earlier.

