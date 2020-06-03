Companies back ‘black lives  matter’ campaign

“Being woke (aware of social injustices) works in more developed economies beautifully where most people have climbed up the need hierarchy and are at the ‘self-actualization’ stage. Therefore, campaigns such as #BlackLivesMatter get absorbed, adapted and adopted by brands and companies. The brands that take a stand on this will be respected for the backbone they have developed and shown. Consumers thereby tend to support these brands more," said Harish Bijoor, brand strategy specialist and founder, Harish Bijoor Consults Inc.