Companies can hold shareholder meetings by audio-visual means till year end

The government had earlier permanently removed the restriction on holding videoconferencing in certain cases such as board meeting for approving annual financial statements. Physical meetings were earlier required for board resolutions given the need for a quorum and the impact these binding decisions have on stakeholders. The rules for audio-visual meetings specify that quorum has to be maintained throughout the meeting. During the pandemic, the government had given several compliance relief measures including extension of various due dates.

