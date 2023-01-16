Companies’ capital spending forecast to slow in 2023 amid recession fears

At the beginning of its fiscal year in June, Memphis, Tenn.-based FedEx said it expected to spend about $6.8 billion on capital projects, but cut that forecast to $6.3 billion in September. In particular, the company plans to spend less on its ground transportation division. “The high rate of growth, particularly at ground over the past few years—that’s in the rearview mirror," Chief Financial Officer Mike Lenz said during a Dec. 20 earnings call. The company declined to make Mr. Lenz available for an interview.