Companies, celebrity endorsers to pay up to 50 lakh for misleading ads

New Delhi: In a first, misleading advertisements will now attract penalties under the Consumer Protection Bill 2019, passed in Lok Sabha on Tuesday. The bill contains provisions to penalise a manufacturer or service provider as well as celebrity endorser involved in such advertisements.

Apart from conventional media such as television, print and outdoor, the bill also takes into account new-age media such as e-commerce, direct selling and telemarketing.

So far, there is no legal implication or penalty on misleading ads which are being monitored by self-regulatory advertising industry watchdog Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI).

Under the newly passed bill, misleading ads are defined as promotions across platforms which falsely describe a product or service; or give false guarantee, or are likely to mislead consumers on the nature, substance, quantity or quality of such product or service; or convey an expressed or implied representation which, if made by the manufacturer or seller or service provider thereof, would constitute an unfair trade practice or deliberately conceal important information.

The Centre will set up a Delhi-headquartered Central Consumer Protection Authority to be known as the central authority to regulate matters relating to violation of rights of consumers, unfair trade practices and false or misleading advertisements. The Central Authority shall consist of a Chief Commissioner and such number of other Commissioners as may be prescribed, to be appointed by the Centre to exercise powers and discharge functions under this Act.

The bill clearly stated that any manufacturer or service provider who causes a false or misleading advertisement to be made which is prejudicial to the interest of consumers shall be punished with imprisonment for a term which may extend to two years and a fine which may extend to ₹10 lakh.

Celebrity endorsers are also made liable for misleading ads as they can now attract a penalty of up to ₹10 lakhs by the CCPA for false advertisements. For every subsequent contravention by a manufacturer or endorser, the authority may impose a penalty, which may extend up to ₹50 lakh and imprisonment for a term which may extend to five years.

The authority can also prohibit the celebrity from endorsing false or misleading advertisement for a period which may extend to one year. For repeat offenders, the prohibition on promoting any brand or service may go up to to three years.

However, the endorser will not be liable if he has exercised due diligence to verify the veracity of the claims made in the advertisement regarding the product.

The authority will only penalise the offending manufacturer or endorser if they fail to discontinue the false advertisement or to modify the same in a given period of time.

The penalty would be determined depending on factors such as the population and the area impacted or affected by such offence; the frequency and duration of such offence; the vulnerability of the class of persons likely to be adversely affected by such offence; and the gross revenue from the sales effected by virtue of such offence.