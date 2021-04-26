Companies cheered by post-covid-19 demand have a supply problem
- Demand alone can’t lead to full recovery across industries such as ride-hailing, airlines, rental cars and home sharing. Now, investors need to worry about supply.
There was an old lady who lived in a shoe. She’ll be cashing in this summer on Airbnb.
