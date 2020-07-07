Companies choose furloughs over layoffs to manage coronavirus slowdown

Even though a furlough is a continuing expense, the costs of one-time layoffs can add up quickly, outweighing the intended benefit, said Richard Cardillo, principal for the Hackett Group, a consulting firm. A layoff takes time to execute and typically involves some lump-sum severance payment to terminated workers. And if the company has to rehire staff a few months later as demand ramps up, those recruiting and training expenses add to the cost of the layoff, Mr. Cardillo said. In such instances, a furlough is more cost-effective, he said.