Companies’ CSR performance to come under scrutiny from April

“CSR-2 form is detailed and calls for information on the CSR committees formed by businesses, its members and the welfare projects undertaken. Businesses cannot escape the mandatory spending obligation in the new penalty regime. Unspent amounts have to be transferred to designated accounts. It is a good disclosure framework that will help both the companies and the government," said Sonam Chandwani, managing partner at law firm KS Legal & Associates, who heads the firm’s corporate litigation practice.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}