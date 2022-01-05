Companies expect funding to stay cheap, despite looming rate increases

Cintas Corp., a Cincinnati-based provider of uniform rentals and other services, is among the companies looking to refinance a portion of their debt. The company has about $1.1 billion in short-term debt coming due in 2022, with a tranche maturing in early April, followed by another one in June. The company already locked in the interest rates for these two tranches, Chief Financial Officer J. Michael Hansen said. “We know the rates at which we’re going to be issuing," he said. Even if the Fed raises rates, they remain at historically low levels, he said: “It still is a great environment today."