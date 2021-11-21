Companies face a dilemma: Delay office reopenings again, or take a new approach?

Salesforce has more than 65 open offices around the world for those who want to use them, but it has also embraced flexible and remote working, giving many teams a choice of where and how they do their jobs. As the pandemic has stretched on, many employees have signaled in company surveys that they want some in-person time with their colleagues, even if that is brief or once a quarter. That has led to in-office meetings in places like New York or San Francisco, but also outdoor gatherings in a backyard and off-site meetings in Arizona, Mr. Hyder said.

