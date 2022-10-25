Companies face pressure to improve environmental sustainability in supply chain

Dr. Correll: The biggest change between year one and year two of the study was really the rise in prevalence in social issues. The biggest change in year two to year three is the resurgence of interest in environmental issues, particularly climate-change mitigation. Why is really open to interpretation. Personally, I think that how people prioritize their sustainability efforts and decisions is influenced by what’s on the news that morning, what they hear on their commute and on their way home. It’s important to note that our year-two survey was deployed October to November 2020. I think race and equity were a bigger part of the national conversation then, at least in the U.S., and that may have influenced the results that we collected that year. Last year’s survey was open to respondents from October 2021 through December 2021, which was around the time of the COP26 United Nations Climate Change Conference in Glasgow.

{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}