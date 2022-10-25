Companies face pressure to improve environmental sustainability in supply chain
A new survey finds that interest in environmental issues has become more intense over the past year
Despite renewed efforts, achieving sustainability broadly across the supply chain often remains elusive.
While an imperative for many companies, global disruptions including the Covid-19 pandemic have made it more difficult to achieve goals across the supply chain that advance human rights, fair labor practices and positive environmental outcomes. Yet sustainability remains top of mind for many companies, according to David Correll, research scientist with the MIT Center for Transportation & Logistics.
He recently spoke to The Wall Street Journal about the challenges companies are facing and how efforts to improve supply-chain sustainability are likely to intensify. What follows are edited excerpts of that conversation.
This is the third year MIT has done its global study on supply-chain sustainability. What are the top takeaways for companies?
DR. Correll: One takeaway is that supply-chain sustainability seems to be here to stay, and it’s real. Over three years of observation, every source of sustainability pressure that we monitor—for example, governmental regulators, customers, investors—has increased in perceived pressure. Our survey shows that it has really survived—and even thrived—in times of crisis. That was a result that we didn’t necessarily expect when we started. For two years in a row now, roughly 80% of English-language respondents reported that their firm’s commitment to supply-chain sustainability stayed the same or increased in the face of the global Covid-19 pandemic.
To put some specifics to that, we break supply-chain sustainability up into 10 dimensions. Five are environmental, including things like managing across your supply chain for climate-change mitigation and water conservation, and five are social. That includes things like human-rights protection and diversity, equity and inclusion. What we find is that when we ask for prioritizations of those dimensions over time, it changes every year. It changes by geography, it changes by industry.
Firms should take away from this that what is enough now to impress your customers, your regulators or your investors is not likely to be sufficient next year, or for a different group of customers or regulators or investors.
Where do companies struggle the most when it comes to supply-chain sustainability?
Dr. Correll: Even a simple item like a diaper can have up to 50 component pieces. Something like an automobile will have tens of thousands. So brands at the ends of supply chains, particularly consumer-facing brands, really have trouble measuring the environmental and social sustainability of the thousands of disparate vendors that serve them. And this is a big struggle for managers, even managers for whom supply-chain sustainability is a big priority. Where I really hear the challenge among the firms I work with is they have a hard time managing upstream where they have so many vendors that are all over the world.
What specific steps can companies take to improve supply-chain sustainability?
Dr. Correll: The most common practice we identified among respondents was the supplier audit. Roughly half (46%) of respondents who reported that their firm has a supply-chain sustainability program reported conducting them. Similarly prevalent were the use of codes of conduct, applied to one’s suppliers (35%) and to their own firm (32%). Looking further up what we call the staircase of practices, we see businesses working with partners to help them to measure and monitor sustainability in the supply base.
Can you give a few examples to illustrate how the pandemic has helped or hurt these efforts?
Dr. Correll: For all the horrible things that the pandemic brought to the world, the new attention to supply chain may have actually helped supply-chain sustainability. For example, one subject we interviewed described 2021’s Covid-19-induced supply-chain snarls as giving his team air cover to propose new supply-chain ideas, ideas which included sustainability improvements like alternative-fuel delivery vehicles.
What might be the practical implications for companies that don’t take steps to improve supply-chain sustainability?
Dr. Correll: Supply-chain sustainability efforts are seeking to eliminate the kinds of human-rights scandals and environmental transgressions that can permanently tarnish a brand or can seriously disrupt continuity of supply. Forgoing the opportunity to avert those crises feels risky to me. The second thing is that it’s a missed opportunity to find new ways to create value. Doing better at sustainability involves being closer and sharing information with some of your supply base. There’s value to unlock through supplier development and collaboration in terms of innovation and resilience.
Can you outline a few actions by third parties that could help companies improve supply-chain sustainability efforts?
Dr. Correll: Investors are far and away the fastest-growing driver of sustainability pressure that our respondents report. Public commitment to sustainability and commitment to ESG by major investors can move the needle. Our respondents clearly report that especially in the last year they’ve felt the pressure most acutely from their investors.
Why do you think people are focused on different aspects of sustainability now than they were a few years ago? For instance, there’s more interest now in climate-change mitigation and conservation.
Dr. Correll: The biggest change between year one and year two of the study was really the rise in prevalence in social issues. The biggest change in year two to year three is the resurgence of interest in environmental issues, particularly climate-change mitigation. Why is really open to interpretation. Personally, I think that how people prioritize their sustainability efforts and decisions is influenced by what’s on the news that morning, what they hear on their commute and on their way home. It’s important to note that our year-two survey was deployed October to November 2020. I think race and equity were a bigger part of the national conversation then, at least in the U.S., and that may have influenced the results that we collected that year. Last year’s survey was open to respondents from October 2021 through December 2021, which was around the time of the COP26 United Nations Climate Change Conference in Glasgow.
Do you expect interest in sustainability, in general, will continue to grow, and in particular, do you expect the focus on environmental sustainability to continue?
Dr. Correll: I don’t see any reason it will slow down. At least forecasting out one year, I really think energy and climate are going to be more top of mind to consumers and regulators and, quite importantly, to investors, especially with what’s been happening in the world, including the possibility that Europe will go through the winter without Russian hydrocarbons.