Companies facing multiple black swan events: Saugata Gupta

We are also lapping a very high base. If we look at Q4 (March quarter), we are at 25% base volume growth. So, on a two-year compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) basis, we are still double digits because we are lapping that high base. Now, a combination of good monsoon, if it happens, the fact that the farmers will get good realization, especially in wheat, and if the base gets corrected—we believe it will lead to growth coming back sometime in the second half of the year. Having said that, obviously, we have to be mindful of how long this geopolitical conflict in Ukraine continues because that has an impact on inflation, which is both crude-related and food-related.