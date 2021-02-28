Home >Companies >News >Companies feel betrayed due to capping of Covid-19 vaccine price: Kiran Mazumdar Shaw
Companies feel betrayed due to capping of Covid-19 vaccine price: Kiran Mazumdar Shaw
1 min read.Updated: 28 Feb 2021, 11:47 PM ISTPTI
Reacting to a report that the health ministry has fixed ₹250 per shot at private hospitals, she tweeted: We r crushing instead of incentivising vaccine industry
She further said: Covid Vaccine Jab Capped At ₹250 At Private Hospitals: Government - understand vaccine cos feel betrayed
Biocon Chairperson Kiran Mazumdar Shaw on Sunday hit out at the government capping COVID-19 vaccine price at ₹250 at private hospitals, saying vaccine companies "feel betrayed" as it is too low to sustain.
Reacting to a report that the health ministry has fixed ₹250 per shot at private hospitals and health centres, she tweeted, "We r (sic) crushing instead of incentivising vaccine industry."