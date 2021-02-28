Subscribe
Home >Companies >News >Companies feel betrayed due to capping of Covid-19 vaccine price: Kiran Mazumdar Shaw
Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, chairperson and MD of Biocon,

Companies feel betrayed due to capping of Covid-19 vaccine price: Kiran Mazumdar Shaw

1 min read . 28 Feb 2021 PTI

  • Reacting to a report that the health ministry has fixed 250 per shot at private hospitals, she tweeted: We r crushing instead of incentivising vaccine industry
  • She further said: Covid Vaccine Jab Capped At 250 At Private Hospitals: Government - understand vaccine cos feel betrayed

Biocon Chairperson Kiran Mazumdar Shaw on Sunday hit out at the government capping COVID-19 vaccine price at 250 at private hospitals, saying vaccine companies "feel betrayed" as it is too low to sustain.

Reacting to a report that the health ministry has fixed 250 per shot at private hospitals and health centres, she tweeted, "We r (sic) crushing instead of incentivising vaccine industry."

She further said, "Covid Vaccine Jab Capped At 250 At Private Hospitals: Government - understand vaccine cos (sic) feel betrayed as price is too low to sustain."

Mazumdar-Shaw asked, "If WHO has agreed to USD 3 per dose, why beat them down to USD 2?"

The government's capping of the vaccine price at private hospitals comes at a time when India is preparing to vaccinate people aged above 60 years and those over 45 with co-morbidities from March 1.

The COVID-19 vaccine will be given free of cost at government hospitals, while people will need to pay for it at private facilities.

It is understood that the 250 ceiling per dose includes 150 per dose of vaccine plus 100 service charge. PTI RKL HRS hrs

