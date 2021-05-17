Companies flag slowdown in discretionary spend as consumer sentiment gets hit

Arvind Mediratta, managing director and CEO, METRO Cash and Carry India, said compared to 2020 lockdown, consumer sentiment in the second wave is depressed. “The mood is quite sombre so people are not expected to splurge money. When the lockdown was implemented last year, the cases were very limited, so the mood was still buoyant," he said. Last year, consumers were baking at home, trying out new recipes, this year, they are struggling for essentials. “People have also lost their savings trying to get the best possible medical treatments," he added.

