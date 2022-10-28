Companies focus on constant-currency metrics to soothe investors’ nerves

Companies are displaying these figures more prominently in their releases. During the quarter ended Sept. 30, 26 companies in the S&P 500, including software maker Salesforce Inc. and fashion firm Ralph Lauren Corp., used the phrase “constant currency" in the first 50 words of a press release, according to Sentieo, a subsidiary of market-data firm AlphaSense Inc. That’s up from 14 mentions during the second quarter and 16 a year earlier, Sentieo said. So far, just over 20% of companies in the index have reported during the current quarterly earnings season, which means the tally for future months could go higher.