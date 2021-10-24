Companies grapple with disclosing climate-change risks

“We are thrilled to see those increases, but at the same time our goal is 100% and we still have a way to go," said Mara Childress, director of global public policy at financial-data and media company Bloomberg LP, who has served on the TCFD’s secretariat since 2015. “It is always bittersweet...Our recommendations were released in 2017 and we think that by now there should be more disclosure out there," she said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}