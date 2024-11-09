Companies have a playbook for tariffs under Trump. It includes price increases.
SummaryThe former president has proposed a tariff of 60% on goods from China, and an across-the-board tariff on imported goods.
Companies are weighing possible price increases in response to any new tariffs proposed under the incoming Trump administration, a step that some finance chiefs say they’re wary of taking as customers feel the strain of inflation.
