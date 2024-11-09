Companies have a playbook for tariffs under Trump. It includes price increases.

“Our view would be that the consumer really isn’t in a position to be open to pricing increases, and it could potentially put us in a position where it aggravates inflation again," said John Vandemore, CFO at Skechers USA. The Manhattan Beach, Calif.-based shoe maker’s sourcing changes depending on the products being made at any given time. But Skechers tends to produce around 40% of its wares in China and the same amount in Vietnam, with the rest spread across other countries, executives told analysts in July.