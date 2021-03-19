Companies in loss can now pay directors within limits

Experts said the move allows companies facing financial troubles to retain talent by paying what is fair remuneration. “Thanks to the notification, it will now be possible for companies that do not have profits, such as startups and many unicorns, to pay fair compensation to independent directors, thereby attracting better talent at the board level," said Kalpana Unadkat, partner, Khaitan & Co, a law firm. Directors having their “skin in the game" and adequate compensation will make it easier to have their interests aligned to those of other stakeholders. This will also help independent directors to act objectively and independently from management and the company’s short-term performance and profits, Unadkat explained.