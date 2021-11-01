Companies include green bonds in larger debt offerings

Boise, Idaho-based Micron Monday closed on a $1 billion green bond. The company plans to spend the proceeds on projects to increase its usage of renewable energy and make its buildings more energy-efficient, among other priorities, the company said. The green bond, due for repayment in 2032, is part of a larger $2 billion offering. The other two traditional bonds included in the offering—a 20-year and 30-year bond—refinance existing debt.

