Companies look for returns on cash piles as interest rates rise

Banks have been slow to pass on higher interest rates to corporate clients, as financial institutions continue to have too much cash sitting idle, said Priya Misra, head of global rates strategy at TD Securities Inc., a Canadian investment bank. The deposit beta, which helps calculate the interest that banks pass on, is estimated to be about 5 basis points for the first 200 basis points in federal funds rate increases, meaning companies see very little benefit, Ms. Misra said. “A money-market fund will pass on rate rises more in line with the Fed, so there is more of an incentive to move assets," she said.