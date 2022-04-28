Companies look to diversify their pension investments as funding levels soar

Motorola Solutions Inc. is one of the companies exploring this avenue. The Chicago-based communications-equipment provider plans to invest about $100 million in investment-grade private credit over the next two to three years, on top of the $50 million it has deployed since 2019, Chief Financial Officer Jason Winkler said. The company plans to include the private credit to help boost its returns and diversify its portfolio, Mr. Winkler said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}