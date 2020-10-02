Companies may take a year to recover

“We’re seeing green shoots in manufacturing, and the effort that the government has made to invest through MNREGS (Mahatma Gandhi national rural employment guarantee scheme) or spending programmes like the Gram Sadak Yojana are bearing fruit," Deepak Shetty, deputy chief executive and managing director at JCB India Ltd, said at the panel discussion. “Customers are grabbing these opportunities. It’s still early days but as investments into infrastructure continue and the festival season sets in, we expect the momentum to pick up. We still have to be cautious from the health point of view, and safety protocols should not be diluted."