Companies offer home-office upgrade to make work from home comfortable

MUMBAI : Francis Anthony’s home workstation is a lot like his office one. When he received $250 from his company, Salesforce India, as home-office allowance in March, he knew exactly on what he would spend it on: A study table, a table lamp and a laptop with a new curved screen as external monitor and a Magic Mouse. “At work, I work with three monitors and with the new external monitor, I can replicate the office experience at home. It has also improved my productivity," says Anthony, 39, who works as trailhead CX lead (Industries Cloud) at the software company.

With the pandemic showing no sign of subsiding, people are realizing that work from home might just be our long-term reality. To help people transition better and adopt the work-from-home lifestyle more seamlessly, many companies, especially multinationals and startups, are providing their employees home office allowance or some other facilities like furniture and computers.

Since April, Karthik Mandaville, founder of HR tech startup Springworks, has been sending his 120 employees office chairs, which were laying vacant in their Bengaluru office, UPS (since power cuts are a routine problem in the city), study tables, monitors and keyboards. He’s also reimbursing the staff’s Internet connection.

“After talking to the team, we vacated two of the three office floors. Since we will be saving on the rent, we decided to pass on the benefit to our employees. Nearly 90% don’t have home office, and so having a table and a comfortable chair makes a considerable impact. It helps them be in a better frame of mind and also increases their productivity," says Mandaville, 29, who has a standing desk in his home office cum guest bedroom.

For Niharika Bhide, who works at GCC-AB Inbev, it was the ergonomic chair shipped across by the brewer company that made all the difference to her work experience at home. Having shifted to a new house around the lockdown, Bhide, 28, couldn't buy any new furniture. “For many weeks, I had to make do with a footstool, my bed, and sometimes the dining chair. These options can be uncomfortable when you work for long hours. I started developing back pain and it would make it hard to focus on work," recalls Bhide, analyst (L&D). She was among the 400 people who received office chairs earlier this month. “It's almost like working in office. My home office setting is now much more professional, which helps me focus on my tasks, rather than working in discomfort. And the bonus is the bright green color of my chair, which is so cheerful."

