Companies offer home-office upgrade to make work from home comfortable

For Niharika Bhide, who works at GCC-AB Inbev, it was the ergonomic chair shipped across by the brewer company that made all the difference to her work experience at home. Having shifted to a new house around the lockdown, Bhide, 28, couldn't buy any new furniture. “For many weeks, I had to make do with a footstool, my bed, and sometimes the dining chair. These options can be uncomfortable when you work for long hours. I started developing back pain and it would make it hard to focus on work," recalls Bhide, analyst (L&D). She was among the 400 people who received office chairs earlier this month. “It's almost like working in office. My home office setting is now much more professional, which helps me focus on my tasks, rather than working in discomfort. And the bonus is the bright green color of my chair, which is so cheerful."