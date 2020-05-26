Companies offer virtual internships amid coronavirus outbreak

As the coronavirus lock-down continues, a number of companies are opting for virtual or remote internships, honouring the commitment made to candidates before the covid-19 outbreak.

Consulting major EY has pledged to honour its long-standing commitment to the interns, despite the disruption caused by coronavirus – albeit digitally, it said in a statement.

E-commerce giant Amazon too launched a global virtual internship program across all teams in May. The virtual internship program is for undergraduates, MBAs, and graduates for business roles, across technology, consumer business, operations, finance, HR, devices, and Amazon Web services (AWS).

Interns are provided with a virtual curriculum and the programme is spread over 6-8 weeks. The internship includes mentorship with senior leaders, moderated group discussions, opportunities to connect with other interns and a variety of networking events.

Citibank India is also organizing a virtual internship program for its 255 summer interns. A virtual induction and training program was organized for 72 interns from India’s top business and graduate schools in April 2020. And, in May 2020, 183 interns from top tech and analytics campuses joined the program. The 2020 internship program will be a virtually run program, the company said in a statement.

“The multiple faceted engagement model designed for our internship program has been modified and adapted into a virtual format for the 2020 internship," said Shweta Mehrotra, Chief Human Resources Officer, Citi South Asia.

To make the orientation process seamless, the intern batch was inducted through the bank’s virtual platforms, including virtual onboarding and pre joining engagement. Sessions on ‘working virtually and navigating Citi systems’ amongst other workshops have also been conducted as part of their pre joining orientation program, added Mehrotra.

‘Impression,’ the bank’s flagship intern induction program was moved to a virtual two-day module, wherein the batch connected with Citi Leaders, senior analysts, managers and buddies.

“On account of the current situation and in response to a virtual program construct, the project scope and deliverables have been re-purposed to make the experience as meaningful as possible. In alignment with the global direction, tenure for the 2020 summer internship program in India has been revised to five weeks, from eight weeks, with no change/reduction in the total stipend," added Mehrotra.

Assigning mentors and buddies to interns and facilitating leadership connect sessions are some of the ways that companies are ensuring that interns get first-hand access to the business and culture of the company and don’t miss the physical feel of an office environment.

Similarly, TCS iON, a strategic unit of Tata Consultancy Services launched Remote Internships to connect students directly with corporates and provide a structured learning environment to execute the internship projects remotely. “Through this product we hope to enable streamlined and uninterrupted learning for students on trending industry topics, ensuring that they earn their academic credits, even in the midst of a pandemic," said Venguswamy Ramaswamy, Global Head, TCS iON.

