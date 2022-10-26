Companies plan to boost college grad hiring in 2023
- A bellwether survey of employers suggests the Class of 2023 will graduate into a job market at least as strong as this year’s, despite recession worries
The prospect of a recession hasn’t dulled many businesses’ enthusiasm for new college graduates.
Companies plan to step up college hiring next year, according to a survey from the National Association of Colleges and Employers that tends to be an early forecast for the spring hiring season. The findings suggest the Class of 2023 may graduate into a job market as robust as the one for this year’s grads.
Of 246 employers surveyed by NACE, half said they plan to increase the number of new graduate hires in the spring compared with the Class of 2022. About 6% said they planned to hire fewer new grads. Overall, employers plan to hire nearly 15% more newly minted professionals than they did this year, according to NACE data, which was gathered in August and September.
Employers in the finance, insurance, real estate, computer and electronic-manufacturing industries stood out as especially hungry to hire new grads, said Shawn VanDerziel, the association’s executive director. Those in sectors like technology, retail and chemical and pharmaceutical manufacturing indicated they were planning less college hiring, though those declines didn’t fully offset the wider projected growth, he said.
Next spring is a long way off, of course, and companies can always call off hiring plans should the economy worsen. But the hiring outlook reflects the unusual challenge many companies face—a tight labor market paired with slowing growth, high inflation and growing worries of a recession.
Many employers say large worker shortages that began during the pandemic remain a struggle, making them reluctant to cut head count or forgo a chance to acquire new staff.
“There are a lot of job openings, and employers are still struggling to find talent," Mr. VanDerziel said.
Audit and consulting firm KPMG LLP said it was planning to expand hiring from the Class of 2023 by 10% compared with its graduate hiring this year. In 2022, the firm hired more than 8,000 graduates and interns.
D’avione Milam, a senior studying management-information systems at Prairie View A&M University in Texas, applied for jobs after a school career fair. During interviews, she asked recruiters how their company has handled economic downturns.
She accepted a position last week with a technology-consulting company after a video screener, a Zoom call and an in-person interview in downtown Houston. She’ll start in June.
“I’m very relieved," Ms. Milam, 21 years old, said. “Now all I have to do is just pass my classes."
Postings for jobs and internships at Villanova University are up about a quarter this fall over last, said Kevin Grubb, who oversees the school’s career and professional development offices. Even in the tech sector, where companies such as Microsoft Corp. and Meta Platforms Inc. have cut positions, about half of computer-science students who did internships have accepted full-time offers, he said.
“There’s a flood of communication to students and recent graduates," he said, adding that companies are moving more events in person this fall to capture prospects’ attention.
T. Rowe Price is planning to hire slightly fewer new graduates from the Class of 2023 as compared with 2022, said Leah Stewart, who leads early-career talent at the investment management firm. The company has offered full-time positions to about 70% of 2022’s 148 interns, she said, and hasn’t recruited many additional students for full-time jobs on campuses this fall.
Business at Sendero Business Services LP, a Dallas-based management consulting firm, slowed in late summer, said Melody Mattox, its head of talent management. The company pushed start dates for some new hires from the Class of 2022 into next year, Ms. Mattox said.
Ms. Mattox says the company is reducing by a quarter the number of offers it will make to college seniors this fall, about 10 fewer positions in total.
If customer demand strengthens over the school year, Ms. Mattox said, the firm will make additional hires in the spring. And business has improved in recent weeks, she added.
“It’s not back to where it was, but we’re seeing positivity," she said.
