NEW DELHI : Touch-less technologies, 24x7 lunch halls, redesigned open plans, perhaps even a human version of Delhi’s odd-even rule—these are just some of the stepping stones being considered to a post-lockdown world of work where social distancing will still be the norm.

And, not to labour the traffic analogy, a one-way system to get in and out of office (marked by helpful arrows) is not as outlandish as it may have once appeared.

The home ministry has issued fresh guidelines for offices working through the lockdown, but most companies have already started redesigning their workspaces to prepare for a future where restrictions are partially eased.

“Post lockdown, when professionals start returning to workspaces, we believe social distancing will continue for three to six months, until the situation improves vastly," says Amit Ramani, chief executive officer (CEO) and founder, Awfis, a co-working and shared office space provider.

Awfis is working with each of its member companies to work out ways to maintain social distancing in office spaces. These include running multiple shifts, working on alternate days and rearrangement of workspaces, including meeting rooms, to ensure only 50% of employees are present at any time.

E-commerce major Snapdeal too has been thinking about changes to the office once it is safe for people to come to work. “We will have a phased entry to our office. We might have a discussion to check who is coming from far or who is using public transport and figure out whether they need to commute to office at all," explains Rajnish Wahi, senior vice-president at Snapdeal.

The company’s two-year-old, open-plan office will require a fair bit of redesign, though it can be handled internally, he says. For example, the chairs will have to be placed further apart, and the spots marked and taped so that employees maintain the required distance. The 70-odd meeting rooms will also be marked down to allow only a few people at a time.

“We encourage stand-ups instead of meetings, and might push that more. This helps cut down meeting times as well," Wahi says.

One area requiring major layout changes will be the cafeteria to cut the number of people hanging out there. “We might keep lunch open all day, and have staggered entry to the cafeteria," says Wahi.

Some offices may introduce newer design aspects with fewer touch points, such as infrared screening systems for visitors, reduced bottlenecks in waiting areas and cafeterias to avoid queuing and gatherings.

Cost is a concern for most organizations right now, but Delhi-based architect and co-founder of 42mm Architecture Priyanka Khanna says offices can make most of these changes themselves without spending too much.

“It doesn’t take much to mark arrows on the floor and encourage people to walk only clockwise in lanes around the office. This one-way traffic is the same approach healthcare workers take in hospitals to help avoid the spread of pathogens," he says.

Khanna suggests adding visual signals, such as a circle on the carpeting, or low partitions around each desk to ensure people don’t get too close. In addition integrate, if possible, all types of touch-less technology—automatic doors, hands-free light switches, voice-activated elevators, and temperature controls to minimize manual engagement.

These changes are small and unlikely to affect productivity or bottomline too much, says realty services Jones Lang LaSalle’s managing director for project and development, M.V. Harish. “New practices and policies always have an adjustment period. The current effort and focus is not on future of design but on re-entry plans," he says.

