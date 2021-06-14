Companies push employees to prove they are vaccinated

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. last week ordered its U.S. employees to disclose in an internal portal whether they had received the vaccine. The Wall Street firm, which hasn’t mandated vaccines, has told staff that fully vaccinated employees who have registered their status can work without masks in its offices. Others will still have to wear masks at all times except at their desks. Other banks, including Morgan Stanley and Wells Fargo & Co., have asked employees to voluntarily register their vaccination status.

