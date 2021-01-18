Companies race to develop drugs that stay ahead of coronavirus mutations

Companies race to develop drugs that stay ahead of coronavirus mutations5 min read . 10:08 AM IST
- Covid-19 medicines currently on the market are cumbersome to use, and doctors worry that virus variants could make them less effective
Drugmakers are racing to develop a new generation of Covid-19 medicines to make them easier to give to patients and to stay ahead of virus mutations that could make some current drugs less effective.
The drugs, known as monoclonal antibodies, are lab-engineered versions of antibodies that simulate the body’s natural immune response to viruses. They are considered among the most promising for preventing infected patients from developing severe or fatal symptoms and keeping them out of the hospital. After catching Covid-19, President Trump was treated with one of the drugs and credited it with his speedy recovery. Doctors say the drugs will continue to be important treatments for the foreseeable future as vaccines become more widely available.
