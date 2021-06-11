Companies raise capital on fears of third wave

Meanwhile, Wadia Group-controlled Go Airlines (India) Ltd, which runs the GoFirst budget airline, began the process of becoming the fourth listed carrier in India as it filed a draft prospectus with the market regulator for an initial public offering (IPO) to raise as much as ₹3,600 crore. The share sale is an attempt by the promoters to raise funds to weather the pandemic. “The IPO will place us perfectly when the market rebounds," the airline’s vice-president, Ben Baldanza, said in an interview last month.

