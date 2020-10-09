Companies restore pay, bonuses as tide turns

“The markets are still reeling under a cash crunch. So, all companies are not doling out cash components as rewards," said Amit Agarwal, managing partner, regional leader Asia Pacific-CFO and financial executive practice, executive search firm Stanton Chase India. He said companies are, however, issuing employee stock options and converting bonuses into long-term retention plans. This comes on the back of the Indian economy picking up pace with higher property registrations as well as retail payments, 35% growth in sales of major carmakers in September, GST receipts of ₹95,480 crore last month and higher e-way bills and toll collections.