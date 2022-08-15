Companies review capital budgets for savings in uncertain economy

Companies in recent months have boosted capital spending as they put large piles of cash accumulated during the pandemic to work. During the second quarter, companies in the S&P 500 spent $187.4 billion on capital investments, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence, whose data includes 88% of companies in the index that have reported results. That is a 10% increase from the prior-year period, when capital expenditures in the S&P 500 totaled $170.4 billion. Companies including Alphabet Inc.’s Google and PepsiCo Inc. have increased capital spending, which at big U.S. companies has risen at a faster clip than spending on buybacks.

