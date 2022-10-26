Companies seek guidance on new US minimum tax as launch date nears5 min read . Updated: 26 Oct 2022, 06:53 PM IST
Businesses ask Treasury, IRS about the scope of the tax and how internal reorganizations might affect it
With just over two months before the new corporate minimum tax is set to go into effect, companies are asking the U.S. government for guidance on its scope and the potential impact of business transactions such as split-offs.