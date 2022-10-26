Companies seek guidance on new US minimum tax as launch date nears

The Alliance for Competitive Taxation, which represents companies including Alphabet Inc., Coca-Cola Co. and Walmart Inc., has voiced similar concerns about the implications of the tax. Companies deem split-offs attractive because they allow them to reduce their share count, which decreases the impact of the transaction on earnings per share and dividends. The alliance in a Sept. 30 letter cautioned that including the gains or losses from a split-off when calculating adjusted financial statement income could take away the appeal of these transactions. The group recommends that the Treasury Department write regulations saying that a financial reporting gain or loss stemming from a split-off should be excluded when calculating adjusted financial statement income.