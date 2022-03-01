Companies seize on March as a moment to reopen the office

Improving health conditions, along with vaccinated workers, have given many executives confidence to push for a return. Citigroup Inc. recently asked its vaccinated employees at its U.S. offices that hadn’t previously reopened to return at least two days a week beginning March 21. Many of its employees in cities like New York, Boston and Chicago returned last year. “Although Covid-19 may never fully go away, we are seeing promising developments. Cases are steadily decreasing across the U.S., and our vaccinated workers face less risk of serious illness from the virus," Sara Wechter, head of human resources at Citi, said in a note on LinkedIn last week.

