Companies should focus on building internal resources and limit payment to top management: Maruti chairman

“If India has to provide respectful lifestyle to bulk of its people and reduce the gap in living standards with the rest of the world it will require higher level of per capita energy consumption. We cannot follow the west and need to make our own schedules and programme, and ensure that we don’t get pressurized into adopting regulations that will result in people of India not being reduce the gap with the rest of the world. We should take longer than the developed world to get to carbon neutrality," said Bhargava.