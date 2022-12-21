Companies strengthen collections, aim to get cash in the door as threat of recession looms

Among the 445 companies in the S&P 500 that had reported third-quarter results as of Dec. 20, the average number of days of sales outstanding, or DSO—a metric that estimates how long it takes a company to collect on its bills—stood at 55.9 days, roughly on par with a year earlier, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence, a financial data company. That’s down from the first year of the pandemic in 2020, when it took those same companies an average of 59.5 days to collect on their bills, up from 55.8 days in 2019, according to S&P.

