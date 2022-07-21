Companies swallow $2.1 billion in taxes as executive pay climbs5 min read . Updated: 21 Jul 2022, 04:50 PM IST
Tesla, Howmet and others rack up bigger tax bills after Congress limits deductions for executives and pay over $1 million
Companies are racking up hundreds of millions of dollars in income taxes on pay for top executives, a growing bill that in some cases makes up a sizable chunk of their annual tax expense.