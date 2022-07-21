Companies swallow $2.1 billion in taxes as executive pay climbs

After the 2017 change, a company paying its chief executive $2 million could deduct the first $1 million, and would have to pay tax at the 21% corporate rate on the remainder, or $210,000. Congressional drafters expected the provision to raise $9.2 billion in new revenue over a decade, according to late-2017 projections from Congress’s Joint Committee on Taxation. The measure was intended to raise revenue to offset the cost of other tax cuts.