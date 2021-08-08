Companies thought they had a plan for fall. Now they are scrapping it

Much is changing, and quickly. Industry events that had been planned for later this month or this fall have been scrapped or gone virtual. Organizers of the New York Auto Show, scheduled to run from Aug. 20 to Aug. 29, canceled the event, citing challenges related to the Delta variant. In Nashville, Tenn., the 3686 Festival, which draws startup founders, investors and others, canceled its event in September. “We look forward to connecting again in person in 2022," organizers said in a note to attendees.