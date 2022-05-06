NEW DELHI : The ministry of corporate affairs (MCA) has amended the rules on issuing prospectus and allotting shares to ensure that companies seeking investments follow the government’s foreign direct investment (FDI) norms relating to investors from countries with which India shares a land border.

The move puts the onus of compliance on the recipient of investments. The government in 2020 directed that all FDI from border countries would go through the approval route to curb opportunistic takeovers during the pandemic.

As per the Companies (Prospectus and Allotment of Securities) Amendment Rules, 2022 issued by the ministry on Thursday, no offer of any securities is to be made to an entity or a national of a country which shares land border with India, unless prior approval has been obtained from the Indian government as per Foreign Exchange Management (Non-debt Instruments) Rules, and is submitted along with the private placement offer-cum-application letter.

In 2020, the government had made all FDI from bordering countries subject to prior government approval through the Foreign Exchange Management (Non-Debt Instruments) Amendment Rules.

The latest amendments by the MCA align the rules under the Companies Act with the FDI norms and makes it the obligation of the receiving entity to specify whether any investment sought is from a border country or not. The receiving entity also has to specify in its applications whether the proposed share allotment requires approval under foreign exchange management rules and if needed, whether it has been enclosed. The move fine-tunes the investment approval mechanism.