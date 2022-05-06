Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie For You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Companies / News /  Companies to disclose FDI from border nations

Companies to disclose FDI from border nations

The government in 2020 directed that all FDI from border countries would go through the approval route to curb opportunistic takeovers during the pandemic.
1 min read . 06 May 2022 Gireesh Chandra Prasad

The latest amendments by the MCA align the rules under the Companies Act with the FDI norms

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

NEW DELHI : The ministry of corporate affairs (MCA) has amended the rules on issuing prospectus and allotting shares to ensure that companies seeking investments follow the government’s foreign direct investment (FDI) norms relating to investors from countries with which India shares a land border.

NEW DELHI : The ministry of corporate affairs (MCA) has amended the rules on issuing prospectus and allotting shares to ensure that companies seeking investments follow the government’s foreign direct investment (FDI) norms relating to investors from countries with which India shares a land border.

The move puts the onus of compliance on the recipient of investments. The government in 2020 directed that all FDI from border countries would go through the approval route to curb opportunistic takeovers during the pandemic.

The move puts the onus of compliance on the recipient of investments. The government in 2020 directed that all FDI from border countries would go through the approval route to curb opportunistic takeovers during the pandemic.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

As per the Companies (Prospectus and Allotment of Securities) Amendment Rules, 2022 issued by the ministry on Thursday, no offer of any securities is to be made to an entity or a national of a country which shares land border with India, unless prior approval has been obtained from the Indian government as per Foreign Exchange Management (Non-debt Instruments) Rules, and is submitted along with the private placement offer-cum-application letter.

In 2020, the government had made all FDI from bordering countries subject to prior government approval through the Foreign Exchange Management (Non-Debt Instruments) Amendment Rules.

The latest amendments by the MCA align the rules under the Companies Act with the FDI norms and makes it the obligation of the receiving entity to specify whether any investment sought is from a border country or not. The receiving entity also has to specify in its applications whether the proposed share allotment requires approval under foreign exchange management rules and if needed, whether it has been enclosed. The move fine-tunes the investment approval mechanism.