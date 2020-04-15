Companies to get 12,000-cr liquidity boost as EPFO defers March dues payment

New Delhi: The union government Wednesday allowed lakhs of companies and establishments to delay the deposit of the monthly statutory PF deductions of millions of workers, allowing them to have a liquidity benefit of around Rs.12,000 crore immediately .

The deadline for depositing the Employees Provident Fund (EPF) was delayed by 30 days keeping in mind the business loss due to the preventive Covid-19 lockdown, the retirement fund manager notified Wednesday.

This means 24% of basic and HRA deductions as EPF contribution – 12% of the employers’ share and 12% of the employees’ share – for the month of March will not be required to be submitted in April. The due date for such deposits was 15 April.

“The…decision of Ministry of Labour and Employment is to support and provide relief to Employers of establishments which have disbursed wages for March, 2020 to its employees and an incentive to employers for wage payment to employees during Covid-19 pandemic," the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry claimed the move is in keeping with the objective of the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana to prevent disruption in employment and ensure earning to employees to help them fight the pandemic.

Michael Dias, a central board of trustee (CBT) member of the retirement fund manager and general secretary of the Delhi Employers Association Dias, said it's a welcome move but the association demanded that the 24% EPF contribution of employees and employers share should be completely waived off till the time the Covid-19 situation improves.

EPFO receives a monthly statutory PF and pension contribution of between ₹12,000 crore to ₹12,500 crore.

Another official said that though the extension is for 30 days, it may get extended further because the Covid-19 situation right now cannot be predicted and it’s is unlikely that after 20 days things will be completely normal. “I feel it may get extended by another one month, which means nearly ₹24,000 crore of short term liquidity in the hands of employers," said the second official requesting anonymity.

“The government is asking employers to pay salary during crisis. Where is the cash flow…even if I am paying to a worker who is not on job on humanitarian ground, why should one pay for the statutory contribution," Dias said.

K.E. Raghunathan, the immediate past president of the All India Manufacturers’ Organization (AIMO) said that the extension of the EPF payment will have two key benefits. “One, it will give short term liquidity, and second, it will reduce compliance hassles. While bigger firms may have capacity to comply in the current situation, a lot of smaller firms don’t have that benefit. Deferring the deposit will be beneficial to all – small firms, bigger firms and establishment on covid-19 red zones due to closer of factory and strict scrutiny on their movement," he said.

Raghunathan said that the pandemic withdrawal rules is helping workers but it has issues like KYC compliance in pockets. He said “payment of salary is a crisis for a lot of companies and he would request the government give businesses a road ahead for next 20 days, and one for the midterm".

