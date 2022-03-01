Companies try to limit salary bumps and focus on perks instead

Corporate spending on wages and benefits in 2021 accelerated at the fastest rate in two decades amid record resignations, according to the U.S. Labor Department. But for many employees, those adjustments haven’t been enough to keep pace with the rising cost of living. Wages and salaries for job holders who have been in the same role for at least one year have been rising at a slower pace than inflation, increasing 5.9% in December compared with inflation of 7%, Gartner found when analyzing data from the Labor Department and payroll firm Automatic Data Processing Inc.